Ethiopia: African Political Parties Summit Opens in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Second African Political Parties Summit (APPS) kicked off this morning in Addis Ababa.

The summit is bringing together political leaders and representatives from across the continent to explore how political parties can become key drivers of Africa's economic transformation and shared prosperity.

Organized by Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party in collaboration with the African Governance Center, the three-day summit is being held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum under the theme, "Governing for Growth: Political Parties as Architects of Africa's Economic Future."

The summit provides a structured platform for inter-party dialogue, experience-sharing and collective action, focusing on the role of political parties in advancing governance, economic growth, peace and sustainable development.

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Initiated by the African Governance Center, based in Accra, Ghana, the platform seeks to strengthen cooperation among African political parties and promote homegrown solutions to the continent's development challenges.

At its core, the summit seeks to redefine the role of political parties beyond electoral competition and political mobilization, positioning them instead as strategic institutions capable of shaping economic policies, nurturing leadership, strengthening democratic institutions and driving national transformation.

Deliberations are expected to address how political parties can translate their political mandates into practical development outcomes, particularly in employment creation, inclusive economic growth, climate resilience and sustainable development.

The summit underscores the importance of well-structured and effective political parties as key actors in building productive economies, strengthening institutions and advancing Africa's long-term development aspirations.

A key outcome of the annual gathering is the adoption of summit declarations, which provide a shared framework and collective commitments to guide political parties in their respective countries.

Previous milestones include the Ghana Declaration of August 2025, while the Addis Ababa Declaration is expected to chart a common direction for African political parties in 2026.

Through this continental platform, African political parties are seeking to move beyond conventional electoral politics and assume a more transformative role in shaping the continent's economic future, fostering inclusive prosperity and advancing African-led development solutions.