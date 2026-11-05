South Africa: LGE - President Hails Voter Turnout

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the strong voter turnout in the 2026 Local Government Elections as a historic moment for South Africa's democracy, saying the sight of queues across the country reflects the people's commitment to shaping the future of their communities.

The President cast his vote alongside First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg on Wednesday, as millions of South Africans headed to voting stations to elect their local representatives in the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE).

"This is a historic day in the life of our beloved country, South Africa. The turnout of our people, as one looks at the TV screens, the queues that are all over the country just makes this a very special and historic day," President Ramaphosa said.

He said the turnout demonstrates democracy in action and reflects the aspirations of the Freedom Charter, which declares that "the people shall govern".

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"This is democracy at work, and this is what our people want to see. That indeed, is what the Freedom Charter writers said -- that the people shall govern -- is what we are seeing today," he said.

The President said he was encouraged by the participation of voters, adding that it should give South Africans confidence in the country's democratic processes, despite the challenges facing communities.

He acknowledged that municipalities across the country continue to face challenges, but said government remains committed to rebuilding local government and improving service delivery.

"I have seen the challenges that we face at local government level, but we, as government, are determined to rebuild our local government structure to ensure that what was promised as a better life for our people, as we articulated in our National Development Plan, will become a reality," he said.

President Ramaphosa expressed confidence that the newly elected councillors will be more committed to serving communities, regardless of the political parties they represent.

"A new crop of councillors is going to come through now, and I am confident that from all parties, they will be more committed to serving our people," he said.

The President said the inauguration of new councils in the coming days will usher in a new chapter for local government, with an emphasis on improved governance and service delivery.

The President also called on registered voters, who have not yet cast their ballots, to use the opportunity to influence the future of their municipalities.

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"To those who are watching, who have not yet gone out to vote, all I can say is, go out and vote. You are a resident, you are a citizen of this country. You too have a responsibility to determine the future of our country ... and our municipalities."

READ | Government welcomes voter turnout, urges citizens to vote

President Ramaphosa emphasised that democratic rights come with civic responsibilities, while urging South Africans to participate in the elections.

He further noted the high number of political parties and candidates contesting the elections, saying the interest in representing communities has made the polls particularly significant.

"My view is that we've never really, in years, had a Local Government Election like this, where we have so many parties, so many South Africans interested in representing our people. So that in itself makes this moment a really, truly special one," he said.

He appealed to the media to continue encouraging voter participation, saying every South African should be part of what he described as a historic moment in the country's democratic journey.