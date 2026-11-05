South Africa: New Protocols and Tech Kept Lines Moving, but Some Voters Still Faced Long Queues

Election Commission of South Africa
The 2026 Local Government Elections results process continues to advance, with 24% of votes counted nationally. These are the results at 10am SAST on November 5, 2026.
4 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Naledi Mashishi

Armed with handheld barcode scanners, stricter station rules and better-trained staff, the IEC reported rapid turnaround times as more than 12 million citizens cast their ballots by late afternoon. But some voters reported long distances and up to two-and-a-half hours' wait.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) had declared a "war on queues" for the 2026 local government elections. It meant a quicker voting turnaround for many on Wednesday, 4 November.

According to the IEC, more than 29.2 million eligible voters registered to vote across 23,696 voting stations nationwide and, by 10am, 3.5 million had already voted. The IEC introduced stricter voting protocols, mandating that voters could vote only at the station where they were registered. Data from the IEC confirmed that fewer than 1% of voting stations opened late, with stormy weather affecting most of those.

IEC Chief Executive Officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission had trained its volunteers and supplied them with new equipment, including handheld barcode scanners and sequence numbers to ensure that voters would be processed quickly.

"This work you see unfold today is a culmination of efforts of many good men and women over the past few years, at least. We have a war on queues today. We have ensured that we train up and ... the equipment we use will facilitate the management of queues," he said during a site visit to Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg, minutes before President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.