Africa: Nigeria Reach FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final After Defeating Brazil

Nigeria have qualified for the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco after beating Brazil 3-1 in Wednesday's semi-final. The Flamingos will face Japan in the final as they seek to claim the world title, following a convincing performance against the South Americans.

The Nigerians secured their place in the decisive match with an impressive second-half display. After a goalless first half, the Flamingos broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through Queen Joseph.

Nigeria continued to press and extended their advantage. Awuwu Bashiru doubled the lead in the 71st minute before completing her brace in the 80th minute to make it 3-0. Brazil pulled one back late in the match through Greise in the 89th minute, but it was not enough to prevent Nigeria from securing qualification.

Following their 3-1 victory, the Flamingos will face Japan in the final with the ambition of lifting the world title. Having delivered a commanding performance in the semi-final, Nigeria will now look to carry that momentum into the final against a Japanese side standing between them and the ultimate prize.