Egypt: Match Stats - Ampem Darkoa Face Kawempe Muslim Ladies in Group B At CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026

Ghana's Ampem Darkoa and Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies will both seek a second successive victory, and potentially a place in the semi-finals, when they meet in Group B at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Thursday, 5 November (17h00 local time / 15h00 GMT).

Ampem Darkoa opened with a 5-1 comeback victory over USFAS Bamako, while tournament debutants Kawempe stunned defending champions AS FAR 3-2. Both teams have three points ahead of their first meeting.

MATCH FACTS

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· The clubs are meeting for the first time at the CAF Women's Champions League finals.

· This is the first meeting at the finals between clubs from Ghana and East Africa.

· West and East African clubs have met six times at the finals, with three wins for West African teams, two for East African teams and one draw. JKT Queens and ASEC Mimosas drew 1-1 in the 2025 group stage.

AMPEM DARKOA - KEY STATISTICS

· Ampem Darkoa recorded their biggest win at the finals with a 5-1 victory over USFAS Bamako in their opening Group B match.

· The four-goal margin was the biggest victory by a Ghanaian club at the finals, surpassing Hasaacas Ladies' 3-0 win over AS Mandé in the 2021 group stage. Both victories came against Malian opposition.

· The six goals scored in the match against USFAS made it the highest-scoring game of the 2026 finals so far.

· Ampem Darkoa scored five goals in their three group matches in 2023 and have already equalled that tally after one match in 2026.

· The victory was their first over Malian opposition, having lost 3-0 to AS Mandé in 2023.

· They have won their opening game in both appearances at the finals, having defeated AS FAR 2-1 in 2023.

· Ampem Darkoa have yet to win successive matches at the finals. Their opening win over AS FAR in 2023 was followed by a 3-0 defeat to AS Mandé. They then defeated Huracanes 3-1 before losing on penalties to SC Casablanca in the semi-finals and to AS FAR in the third-place play-off.

· The win over USFAS ended a two-match winless sequence at the finals (D1 L1).

· It was the second time Ampem Darkoa had come from behind to win at the finals, having also done so against AS FAR in 2023.

· Ampem Darkoa have conceded in all six of their matches at the finals and have yet to keep a clean sheet.

· A victory would make them the second Ghanaian club to win successive group matches, after Hasaacas Ladies defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 and AS Mandé 3-0 in their opening two games in 2021.

· A win would give Ampem Darkoa two group-stage victories in an edition for the second time. They also won two of their three group matches in 2023 (W2 L1).

· Both Ghanaian representatives at the finals have progressed beyond the group stage. Hasaacas Ladies were runners-up in 2021 and Ampem Darkoa finished fourth in 2023.

· Hasaacas Ladies are the only Ghanaian club to have completed a group stage unbeaten (W2 D1 in 2021).

· Ampem Darkoa's four-goal winning margin against USFAS matched the biggest by a West African side at the finals. Nigeria's Rivers Angels beat Kenya's Vihiga Queens 4-0 in the 2021 group stage.

· The 5-1 victory over USFAS was the biggest winning margin at the finals for a team that conceded the opening goal.

· Angelina Yeboah scored twice against USFAS to become the second Ampem Darkoa player to register a brace at the finals, after Tracy Twum in the 3-1 win over Huracanes in 2023.

· Yeboah scored with two of her four shots on target against USFAS.

· Patricia Agyei scored once and provided an assist against USFAS.

· Ampem Darkoa had 24 shots against USFAS, eight of them on target.

· Goalkeeper Rose Baah made four saves from five shots on target against USFAS.

· Ampem Darkoa completed 280 of 406 attempted passes against USFAS, a completion rate of approximately 69%.

KAWEMPE MUSLIM LADIES - KEY STATISTICS

· Kawempe Muslim Ladies marked their finals debut with a 3-2 victory over defending champions AS FAR.

· They became the first East African club to win their opening match at the finals.

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· A victory would make Kawempe the first East African club to win their first two matches at the finals.

· A win would also make them the second East African club to record successive group-stage victories, after Simba Queens in 2022. Simba lost 1-0 to AS FAR before beating Determine Girls and Green Buffaloes 2-0 each.

· Kawempe could become the third debutant to win their first two finals matches, after Hasaacas Ladies and Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021.

· Kawempe are the second debutants to beat AS FAR while the Moroccan club were defending champions, after Ampem Darkoa in 2023.

· Agnes Nabukenya scored twice against AS FAR from four shots on target, having attempted six shots in total.

· Of Kawempe's 301 attempted passes against AS FAR, 67 were long passes.

· Kawempe attempted 15 crosses against AS FAR, with just one finding a teammate.

· Sharifah Nakimera made a game-high nine interceptions against AS FAR.