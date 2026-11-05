Africa: Shikangwa Brace Inspires FC Masar to Victory Over Fus Rabat

4 November 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

FC Masar produced an impressive second-half display to secure a 3-0 victory over Morocco's FUS Rabat on Matchday 2 of the CAF Women's Champions League, moving to the top of Group A.

Jentrix Shikangwa gave the hosts an early advantage, finding the back of the net in the 15th minute to put FC Masar 1-0 ahead at the break.

Shikangwa doubled the lead in the 74th minute, completing her brace after being set up by Aissatou Ba as FC Masar strengthened their grip on the contest.

Ba then got on the scoresheet herself five minutes later, adding a third goal in the 79th minute to seal a convincing victory for the Egyptian side.

The result moves FC Masar to the top of Group A, putting them in a strong position heading into the final round of group-stage matches.

Defeat for FUS Rabat leaves them with work to do in their remaining fixture as they seek to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Read the original article on CAF.

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