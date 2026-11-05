Uganda: Susan Kushaba Charged With Insulting Minister Minsa Kabanda

Former Owino Market leader Susan Kushaba has been charged at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court over allegedly insulting Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda.

Kushaba is accused of describing Kabanda as a fraudster and land grabber during an appearance on Investigator TikTok, remarks that prompted the criminal proceedings.

Kushaba has previously questioned Kabanda's ability to mobilise Kampala residents behind Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, asking: "If you could not genuinely win the election in Kampala Central, how are you going to mobilize these people to support Gen Muhoozi?"

Kushaba and Kabanda have had a longstanding political rivalry, dating back to disagreements over the management of St Balikuddembe Market, commonly known as Owino Market, where Kushaba previously served as interim chairperson.

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The rivalry extended into the January 2026 Kampala Central parliamentary election, in which Kushaba contested against Kabanda, who was declared winner on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

Kushaba, a member of Muhoozi's Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), had questioned Kabanda's political standing and her suitability to lead mobilisation efforts for the Chief of Defence Forces' political ambitions.

The prosecution comes amid renewed legal debate over laws criminalising insulting remarks. On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the Constitutional Court ruled that restricting the protection under the provision to women and girls was unconstitutional and directed that the law be amended.

This breaking news story will be updated