Sudan: Sanctions Against Commanders Implicated in Sudan Rapes 'Seek Accountability', Says UK Minister

Geneva — UK Development Minister Kirsty McNeill says that sanctions her government has announced against military commanders suspected of atrocities, including conflict-related sexual violence, during the fall of El Fasher in western Sudan are aimed at seeking accountability.

McNeill spoke to journalists at a Nov. 4 press conference in Geneva, where she said that one year after the fall of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, the UK had last week brought forward a new package of action for Sudan.

“I've also today been sitting with the fact-finding mission on Sudan and reflecting on what more we can do as the founder of the Coalition for Atrocity Prevention and Justice in Sudan,” said McNeill during a visit to Geneva.

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“We were a big supporter and initiator of the fact-finding mission. We are the initiator of the international coalition on atrocity prevention.”

She said, “Sudan is very close to the top of our priority list,” and the UK is working, and the UK approach is “focused on partnership, not paternalism, brisk business-like relationships of equals, where we work with partner countries to strengthen their systems.

“We do it bilaterally with government counterparts, we do it through the multilateral system, but we are also trying to give space to Sudanese civil society and human rights defenders, and journalists and researchers, give them platforms from which to make their case directly,” said McNeill.

- HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE NEEDED

McNeill said that there is a need for a humanitarian response “in what remains the world's biggest humanitarian crisis today” and the UK is working bilaterally

Action has come as UK-backed investigations expose campaigns of deliberate starvation and sexual violence by all sides in the conflict.

The continuing armed conflict began on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the group calling itself the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with other warring parties involved, according to the United Nations.

McNeil noted that the humanitarian response does not just take money.

“It takes access. It takes upholding international humanitarian law. It takes a commitment to people's rights being respected and lives saved in really unspeakable humanitarian conditions,” said McNeill.

The British government said last week that action came as UK-backed investigations exposed campaigns of deliberate starvation and sexual violence by all sides in the conflict.

Under the UK action, 15 senior commanders from both the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been sanctioned for suspected atrocities, including conflict-related sexual violence.

“This includes Hussein Abu Jalak, an RSF colonel linked to atrocities during the siege of El Fasher, and Al-Nour Ahmed Adam (‘Al-Qubba’), identified as present and playing a prominent role in besieging and attacking the city.#

McNeill said that the UK action “is designed to shine a spotlight on the horrific violence seen during the siege of the city - and help survivors rebuild their lives.”

The sanctions impose a travel ban and asset freeze on those designated, while further ensuring the horrors that took place at El Fasher will be known to the world.

- HUMAN CATASTROPHE IN SUDAN

The UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: "The war in Sudan has created a humanitarian catastrophe.

“A year on from the atrocities in El Fasher, UK-funded investigations have shown that rape and starvation are still being weaponised against the people of Sudan.”

He said that those are crimes against humanity and the perpetrators must be held accountable, while support from all external backers to the warring parties must end.

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One year ago, after an eighteen-month siege that starved hundreds of thousands of civilians, El Fasher fell to the Rapid Support Forces.

In the days that followed, civilians were massacred, women and girls were subjected to horrific sexual violence, and entire communities were devastated.

The action comes as UK-backed investigations expose campaigns of deliberate starvation and sexual violence by all sides in the conflict.

The UK said it is allocating a total of 15 million British pounds (20.2 million dollars) to support the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan and to back the ongoing response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.

Sudan occupies 1,886,068 square kilometres (728,215 square miles), making it Africa's third-largest country by area, and has a population of around 53 million, according to Worldometer.