Kenya: Pharmacy Board Warns Against Using Cetirizine for Vaginal Tightening, Dryness

Nairobi — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has cautioned Kenyans against misusing cetirizine tablets for vaginal tightening or drying, warning that the practice circulating on social media could expose users to health complications.

In a safety alert, the Board dismissed claims suggesting that cetirizine, an antihistamine used to relieve allergic conditions, can be used for vaginal purposes.

The regulator said there was no established scientific evidence supporting the claims and emphasised that cetirizine is not approved for vaginal use.

Cetirizine is an oral medication prescribed to manage allergic reactions, including allergic rhinitis and urticaria (hives). It should only be taken by mouth and in accordance with the recommended dosage and directions from a healthcare professional.

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The Board warned that inserting cetirizine tablets into the vagina could cause irritation, burning, soreness, pain and discomfort.

It further cautioned that using medicines through unapproved routes could interfere with the vagina's natural protective environment, potentially increasing the risk of infections.

The regulator also warned against taking excessive amounts of the drug orally, noting that an overdose could cause excessive sleepiness, dizziness, fatigue, restlessness, confusion, shaking, a rapid heartbeat and difficulty passing urine.

The Board urged the public not to insert cetirizine or any other oral medication into the vagina, cautioning against relying on unverified social media claims for reproductive and sexual health advice.

It also advised patients to avoid exceeding the recommended cetirizine dosage and to use the medicine only for its approved indications and through the prescribed route.

Anyone experiencing vaginal dryness or other sexual and reproductive health concerns has been encouraged to seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional rather than experiment with unapproved remedies.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has encouraged members of the public to report suspected adverse drug reactions and other medicine-related safety concerns through its pharmacovigilance reporting channels.

The safety notice was signed by PPB Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed I. Mohamed on November 4, 2026.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over health-related misinformation shared on social media, particularly claims promoting unapproved uses of medicines for intimate and reproductive health.