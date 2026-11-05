Nigeria: 2027 - Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack On Peter Obi's Convoy

Police in Cross River State have arrested a 27-year-old man following an attack on Peter Obi's convoy in Calabar, where suspected hoodlums smashed vehicle windshields with sharp objects.

The police in Cross River State have arrested a 27-year-old man following an attack on the convoy of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), in Calabar on Wednesday.

The attack occurred around Watt Market Roundabout, as Mr Obi's convoy was returning from the palace of the Obong of Calabar to Metropolitan Hotel, where the party was scheduled to hold a presidential town hall meeting.

Mr Obi is embarking on a series of town hall meetings across states in the country as part of his political engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections. He was in Cross River State for the meeting when the incident occurred.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Sunday Eitokpah, identified the arrested suspect as Victor Duke, 27.

The police said the attack was allegedly carried out by a group of hoodlums armed with machetes and sticks, who emerged from the Calabar Road and Clerks Alley axis and attacked vehicles in the convoy

The incident reportedly resulted in the destruction of windshields on some vehicles, although the police said the exact number of vehicles affected had yet to be established.

Videos show suspected attackers smashing windshields

Videos circulating on Facebook showed young men wielding what appeared to be sharp objects, suspected to include an axe, as they smashed the windshields of vehicles.

The footage showed the men striking vehicles with the objects, while the circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of the other suspected participants were yet to be established.

The police said officers deployed around the area responded swiftly, using tear gas to disperse the attackers.

Mr Duke was arrested during the intervention, while other suspected attackers fled the scene, according to the police.

He was subsequently taken to the State Police Headquarters by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) for investigation.

The command said the suspect was moved to the headquarters to prevent a possible reprisal or further breakdown of law and order.

Police begin investigation

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Ajo Ordue, has directed a thorough investigation into the incident to identify and arrest other persons allegedly involved and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

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The police, however, cautioned against presuming the suspect guilty before the conclusion of the investigation and any subsequent court proceedings.

"The Command emphasises that the arrest of a suspect does not amount to a determination of guilt, as the suspect remains entitled to the presumption of innocence pending the conclusion of investigation and any subsequent judicial proceedings," Mr Akata said.

The command said normalcy had been restored around the Watt Market Roundabout and assured residents, political stakeholders and visitors that adequate security measures remained in place.

It also reiterated its commitment to providing equal security protection to all political parties, candidates and their supporters, irrespective of political affiliation.

The police urged members of the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and report suspicious activities through established police communication channels.