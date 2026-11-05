Nigeria: Samuel Chukwueze Undergoes Surgery, Ruled Out of Super Eagles Afcon Qualifiers

The AC Milan forward sustained the setback in October, bringing an unfortunate interruption to what had been an encouraging start to the campaign under former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been ruled out of Nigeria's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Tanzania after undergoing successful surgery in London to repair a hip injury.

The AC Milan forward sustained the setback in October, bringing an unfortunate interruption to what had been an encouraging start to the campaign under former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Chukwueze had quickly adapted to a new role as a wing-back, impressing with his attacking contributions and work rate. The Nigerian international registered two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri before the injury halted his progress.

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His absence has already been felt at club level, with the former Villarreal winger missing Milan's fixtures against Udinese, Inter Milan and Bologna, as well as the encounter against Bournemouth.

AC Milan confirmed the successful operation in an official statement published on the club's website, revealing that Chukwueze underwent surgery in London to repair a ruptured tendon of the tensor fasciae latae muscle in his left hip.

The procedure was performed by Ernest Schilders, a Professor, with AC Milan medical team member Stefano Mazzoni also present.

Following the successful operation, Chukwueze is expected to return to Italy, where he will begin his rehabilitation programme as he works towards full fitness.

The development represents another setback for the winger, who had been enjoying an encouraging spell before the injury, and means he will be unavailable for Nigeria's AFCON qualifying double-header against Tanzania this month.

His absence will also leave Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle with one fewer attacking option as he prepares his squad for the important fixtures, with Nigeria needing to maintain their momentum in the race for qualification.

For Chukwueze, the immediate priority will be to complete his rehabilitation and return to action without rushing the recovery process.