Rwanda: When Things Go Wrong, Strategy Must Speak First

opinion

Imagine waking up to discover that your organisation is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Customers demand answers, journalists are calling, employees are confused and the chief executive wants a statement immediately. Yet nobody is entirely sure what happened. In that moment, the greatest danger may not be the absence of a message, but the absence of a clear decision.

I have faced that pressure twice in my career. Information arrived in fragments, questions multiplied and expectations moved faster than the facts. Such experiences taught me that crisis communication is rarely just a communications problem. It is a test of leadership, judgement and an organisation's ability to act responsibly under pressure.

The instinct to respond immediately is understandable. Silence can encourage speculation and leave affected people feeling ignored. But a confident statement built on incomplete information can cause lasting damage. The first task is to establish what is known, what remains uncertain, who may be affected and what immediate action is required. Where facts are still emerging, a timely acknowledgement and commitment to provide updates can be more useful than premature certainty.

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Consider a company facing complaints about the safety of a product. Its communications team may be asked to reassure customers and defend the brand. Yet reassurance means little until leaders investigate the concern, assess potential harm and decide whether products should be withdrawn or other protective steps taken. The organisation must first decide what responsibility demands. Communication then explains those decisions, their reasoning and what customers should do.

A practical framework can help organise the response: assess, verify, align, communicate and monitor. Assess the scale and consequences of the issue. Verify facts and identify gaps. Align decision-makers and operational teams on responsibilities. Communicate with affected audiences in clear language, then monitor developments and correct the response as new information emerges. These stages often overlap, but they prevent urgency from becoming improvisation.

Alignment is especially important. If the communications department promises action that operations cannot deliver, credibility suffers. If legal, technical and executive teams offer conflicting accounts, uncertainty deepens. Effective crisis management requires a shared understanding of the situation and clarity about who has authority to make decisions. A polished statement cannot compensate for an organisation pulling in different directions.

Employees also deserve attention. During a public controversy, organisations can become preoccupied with journalists and customers while overlooking the people answering phones, serving clients and facing questions from their communities. Employees need accurate information, practical guidance and an honest account of what is not yet known. Internal communication is not a courtesy added after the public statement. It is part of the response itself.

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For African businesses investing in growth and reputation, preparedness deserves the same seriousness as brand building. A crisis plan need not be complicated, but organisations should know who convenes the response team, how facts are checked, who speaks publicly and how affected stakeholders will receive updates. Rehearsing difficult scenarios before they happen can reveal weaknesses that would otherwise surface at the worst possible moment.

The purpose of crisis communication is not to make every problem disappear or protect an organisation from legitimate scrutiny. It is to help people understand what has happened, what is being done and what they can reasonably expect next. Sometimes that requires admitting uncertainty, acknowledging mistakes or communicating decisions that are uncomfortable but necessary.

When things go wrong, the most valuable contribution a communicator can make may be to ask leadership a difficult question before drafting a single sentence. What are we doing to address the problem?

A good communications team can explain a responsible response. Only responsible leadership can ensure there is one worth explaining.

The writer is a brand strategist working at the intersection of business, communication, and growth.