Rwanda Is Preparing to Host Formula 1. Are We Preparing to Benefit?

opinion

For decades, Africa has watched some of the world's biggest sporting spectacles unfold on other continents. Now, Formula 1 is preparing to return to African soil, with Rwanda set to host a Grand Prix in the early 2030s. One question deserves our attention: when the world comes to Rwanda, will Rwandans be ready to benefit from the opportunities it brings?

On October 13, 2026, Formula 1 announced a 10-year agreement for Rwanda to host a Grand Prix, with a purpose-built circuit planned for Bugesera. It is a landmark moment for the country and a long-awaited development for African motorsport fans, marking Formula 1's return to the continent after the last African Grand Prix was held in South Africa in 1993.

This achievement did not happen overnight. Rwanda's opportunity to host such a prestigious event reflects years of deliberate investment in peace, security, infrastructure, tourism and the development of sport. From BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium to Kigali Pelé Stadium and the cricket stadium, the country has continued to invest in facilities that attract international competitions and events.

The Visit Rwanda campaign has also helped introduce the country to international audiences, while the new Kigali International Airport in Bugesera is expected to strengthen connectivity as the country prepares for the Grand Prix. These developments have helped establish Rwanda as an increasingly recognised destination for international events.

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But attracting the world is only one part of the achievement. What matters now is what Rwandans will make of the opportunity.

Formula 1 is much more than drivers and powerful machines. Behind every race is a network of engineers, mechanics, technology specialists, accountants, marketers, journalists, hospitality workers and entrepreneurs. You do not have to drive the car to build a career around the race. A student studying information technology could develop skills in data analysis. Someone training in hospitality could prepare to welcome international visitors, while a young entrepreneur could build a business in transport, catering or tourism.

The early 2030s may seem distant, but that gives us something valuable: time to prepare. Young people should strengthen their digital skills, learn languages, improve their communication skills and gain practical experience. Schools and universities must also connect education with industry needs through technical training, internships and partnerships with businesses. We cannot expect opportunities to come looking for us if we have not prepared ourselves to take them.

Local businesses also have much to gain. Hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transport providers and small suppliers could reach new customers as visitors arrive. Imagine someone travelling to Bugesera for the Grand Prix but staying longer to explore Rwanda's culture and attractions.

That visitor could support a local restaurant, tour guide, artist or accommodation provider. However, businesses must prepare to deliver quality services and meet international expectations. We should be asking what services and businesses we can build today that will remain valuable long after race weekend.

For Africa, this moment could inspire young people to consider careers they may never have imagined pursuing. Rwanda may host the race, but African talent should not stop at its borders. We should aspire not only to welcome the world to Africa but also to see Africans shaping the industries that bring the world here.

There is also a responsibility that comes with this opportunity. The Rwanda we live in today is the result of sacrifices made by generations before us, who worked and fought for a country where people could live with dignity, hope and the freedom to pursue a better future.

As young Rwandans, we should never take that foundation for granted. We must build on what previous generations worked so hard to achieve, approaching opportunities with discipline, commitment and a willingness to learn. It is not enough to benefit today; we must demonstrate that we can sustain these opportunities, grow from them and open even more doors for those who come after us.

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Of course, ambition must come with accountability. Success should be measured not only by international attention or the quality of the circuit but also by lasting jobs, skills developed, businesses strengthened and opportunities that remain after the crowds have gone home.

As a young Rwandan writer, I see Formula 1 as more than an exciting announcement. I see a challenge to our generation: will we simply watch history unfold, or will we prepare ourselves to become part of it?

We should welcome Formula 1 with ambition but prepare for it with purpose. Rwanda has worked to bring the world to its doorstep. Now, we must make sure our people are ready to meet it. The race may last a weekend, but the opportunities we create should last for generations.

The author is a professional accountant and is currently pursuing certification with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).