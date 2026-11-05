Tanzania, Unido Launch Five-Year Industrial Growth Programme

Dodoma — THE government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have launched a five-year programme aimed at accelerating inclusive and sustainable industrial development in the country.

The Programme for Country Partnership (PCP), which will run from 2026 to 2031, was developed by UNIDO at the request of the Tanzanian government.

The initiative will serve as a government-led platform bringing together public institutions, the private sector, development partners and financial institutions to support the implementation of Tanzania's Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050), Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dennis Londo, has said.

Speaking at the official launch in Dodoma, Mr Londo said the programme would strengthen industrial governance, promote local value addition and skills development, attract investment and expand opportunities for trade and industrial growth.

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"By aligning reforms, partnerships and financing around nationally defined priorities, the programme will accelerate industrial development, create employment opportunities and strengthen the country's productive capacities," he said.

Mr Londo said the PCP would be implemented in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, demonstrating the country's commitment to translating the ambitions of Dira 2050 into concrete action.

He added that the initiative would provide a platform for government, the private sector and development partners to work towards a shared vision of industrial transformation while creating opportunities for businesses and citizens.

Speaking at the launch, which coincided with a Symposium on Industrial Development in Tanzania, UNIDO Country Representative, Ms Lorence Ansermet, said Tanzania had established itself as one of the region's dynamic economies, with an ambitious vision for sustainable industrial development.

"With this Programme for Country Partnership, we begin a new chapter in the already strong cooperation between UNIDO and Tanzania, with innovative approaches to development cooperation that place investment, trade and market access, and value creation at the centre of economic transformation that brings real results on the ground," she said.