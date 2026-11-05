Malawi's High-Society Scandal Flares Again As Ferreira's Wife Airs Alleged Confession

Malawi's high-society soap opera has erupted again, with Bernice Ferreira publishing what she says are private messages, alleging her husband Shiraz Ferreira confessed to pursuing social media personality Azra Dacosta, and threatening legal action.

More than a month after the affair allegations first rocked social media, Bernice has returned with a string of Instagram posts.

The most explosive is a WhatsApp screenshot that appears to show Shiraz admitting: "I was the one who pursued you, knowing fully well that I am married to Bernice and have a family."

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The message also calls his actions selfish and praises Bernice as a loving wife and mother.

Nyasa Times has not established who wrote the message or in what circumstances, and Bernice says her husband has since been seeking reconciliation.

The most startling claim concerns money.

Bernice alleges Dacosta's shopping was paid for with a bank card linked to a joint account she shared with Shiraz, and that transaction alerts pinged on her phone as purchases happened.

She also questioned whether jewellery celebrated online was genuine, suggesting some stones were cubic zirconia, and posted photos of her own jewellery, handbags and accessories to show Dacosta was copying her style.

The alleged messages with Dacosta paint a strange picture. Some exchanges appear cordial, with Dacosta reportedly expressing sympathy over Bernice's family troubles.

One screenshot refers to a possible property deal in Dubai, and a message dated September 9 shows Bernice asking whether the two women had arranged to stay at the same hotel in South Africa.

Bernice has also questioned whether a video posted by Dacosta was filmed in a room at the Bingu International Convention Centre hotel in Lilongwe.

In another post she claimed her home security cameras had recorded a conversation about a Maldives trip.

"My Tapo cameras recorded this convo right in my lounge," she wrote.

The row then turned personal. In a lengthy Instagram message accusing Dacosta of dishonesty, Bernice closed with a warning: "See u in court."

It is unclear whether any case has been filed.

The feud has also drawn attention from a wider circle.

An Instagram account attributed to Priscilla Kachale Banda, wife of former ambassador and Cabinet minister Roy Akajuwe Kachale Banda, son of former President Joyce Banda, has reportedly engaged with the posts. That interaction has not been verified.

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None of the financial claims has been corroborated by bank records or receipts, and the screenshots have not been authenticated. Neither Dacosta nor Shiraz has been shown responding to the latest posts.