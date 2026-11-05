Malawi: Multichoice Slashes DStv Prices As Family Package Drops to K25,000

5 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

MultiChoice Malawi has unveiled a shake-up of its DStv and GOtv packages to mark 30 years in the country, with the cheapest bundle now costing just K25,000.

The new Starter package, which the company calls its family package, costs K25,000.

The Sports package, which shows all sports games, is priced at K60,000, and the Ultimate package, the top offering, costs K106,000. The previous Premium package, the most expensive option, was K138,000.

The new packages start airing on November 5.

Speaking at the anniversary celebrations at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, chief executive Mvuzo Dzingwa said the changes were the biggest transformation of the DStv offering in 30 years.

"At the heart of this transformation is something very simple; it is our customers.

"For three decades Malawians have enjoyed home entertainment through our DStv platforms and we have shared unforgettable moments," Dzingwa said.

He said customers had asked for more value, choice and entertainment.

"Now we have reimagined our packages around our customer's wishes," he added.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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