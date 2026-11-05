Botswana: Regional Cooperation to End Malaria Pivotal

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has called for stronger regional cooperation, increased domestic investment and sustained international partnerships to accelerate efforts toward eliminating malaria in Africa.

Addressing delegates at a cocktail reception for the 36th Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership Board in Gaborone on November 4, President Boko said the fight against the disease required collective determination, political leadership and coordinated interventions across national borders.

He called for strengthened regional surveillance, information sharing and coordinated interventions, noting that population movements and shared transmission corridors required countries to work together.

He highlighted the importance of regional platforms that bring countries together to deepen political commitment and align national strategies, ensuring that progress in one country contributes to the health security of the entire region.

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He also highlighted Botswana's launch of the 28-member End Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Council last month, describing the initiative as an important step toward mobilising a broader national response.

He said the Council would provide a platform for coordinating efforts, mobilising resources and ensuring that commitments translated into measurable outcomes.

President Boko further emphasised the importance of involving young people in malaria prevention and elimination, saying their energy, innovation and understanding of their communities were essential to the national response.

BOPA