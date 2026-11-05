South Africa: More Haste, Less Speed - the Search for New SAPS Leadership

Promoting top SAPS leaders before the Madlanga Commission concludes its work is premature. South Africa needs an independent, well-resourced Chapter 9 body to fight corruption, not executive shortcuts.

There is currently a vacancy for the head of the Hawks or, to give them their official title, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). In April 2027, the national commissioner of the SA Police Service (SAPS) will retire. The acting minister of police has let it be known that he favours General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for the former post, while others feel Mkhwanazi should be destined for the more senior post (one he occupied in an acting capacity while Jacob Zuma was President) that falls vacant upon the retirement of Fannie Masemola only a few months hence.

When he marked a full year of receiving evidence, the head of the Madlanga Commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, noted that he would make definitive findings only in the final report of the commission. That report will, as envisaged at present, come when the commission winds up its work in January 2027.

It does need to be stressed that the findings, and indeed the recommendations of the commission, are not binding and that the government is under no obligation to act on any of the many recommendations the commission is likely to make.

The learned justice has suggested that the criminal...