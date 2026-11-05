South Africa: No Traffic, Big Ideas As 'Karoogle' Brings Global Tech Work to Kwanojoli

5 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Julienne Du Toit

A family-run tech company brings Silicon Valley-style work to the Eastern Cape Karoo, offering professionals quality careers, affordable living and mountain views.

If you were flying a drone over KwaNojoli's (formerly Somerset East) Nojoli Street, you might see two faded words on one of the broad flat roofs.

"Nerds Wanted", they read.

This is the home of one of the platteland's more unlikely industries. It is the Karoo Tech Hub, and it is the closest thing to Silicon Valley you'll find in the Eastern Cape Karoo.

The people who work there sometimes call it Karoogle. But not even Google head office in California has a kudu trophy with pink-painted horns on its walls. And definitely no sign reading "Boer Maak 'n Plan" in a meeting room.

In a massive open-plan room - a renovated panelbeater's workshop - there are computers on every table, plus a sizeable coffee station and some sofas. Downstairs, there's a very comfy movie house, and as you'd expect, a popcorn machine. Sometimes there are quiz evenings here, or game nights and creative mixers.

Chris Marais and I were last here in 2017, when this unusual little company moved from an overcrowded house to these spacious premises.

Small town kids in the wide world

This is how it started.

Priscilla and George Groves grew up in this picturesque town,...

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