Nigeria: Abiodun Orders Immediate Reconstruction of Saje-Elega-Adedotun Road

press release

The governor said the reconstruction was part of his administration's commitment to upgrading infrastructure and giving Abeokuta, the state capital, a befitting facelift.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered the immediate reconstruction of the Saje-Elega-Adedotun Road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area, with construction work expected to commence next week.

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday at a stakeholders' meeting with ward and local government executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held at the Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta.

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Abiodun said the reconstruction was part of his administration's commitment to upgrading infrastructure and giving Abeokuta, the state capital, a befitting facelift.

In a move to strengthen the party's internal cohesion, the governor also announced plans to constitute a reconciliation committee to address lingering disagreements and promote unity among APC members, particularly in Abeokuta South.

The committee, which will be chaired by the state APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, will include former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni, and Hon. Nurudeen Olaleye.

He said the committee would work towards resolving internal differences and building a stronger, more united party at the grassroots.

The governor urged party members to embrace and accommodate politicians who had recently defected from opposition parties into the APC, stressing the importance of inclusiveness in strengthening the party's political base. He also commended members for their contributions to the growth of the party.

On grassroots development, Abiodun reiterated his administration's commitment to improving living conditions in communities across the state through the provision of essential infrastructure, including boreholes, electricity transformers and solar-powered streetlights.

He called on local government chairmen, Community Development Associations (CDAs), traditional rulers and religious leaders to work closely with the government in identifying pressing community needs and determining areas requiring urgent intervention.

Meanwhile, at a separate stakeholders' meeting with APC members in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, held at Comprehensive Academy, Abeokuta, the governor commended party faithful for their consistent support for his administration since 2019.

He attributed the growing strength of the APC in Ogun State to unity, cooperation and collective commitment among its members.

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Abiodun assured party members that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare, while urging them to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and intensify efforts towards securing victory for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.