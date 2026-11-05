Ghana Strengthens Climate Negotiation Capacity Ahead of COP31 in Türkiye

GHANA is stepping up efforts to strengthen its climate negotiation capacity and secure a stronger voice in global climate decisions ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Türkiye next month.

The country is also seeking increased investment in climate-resilient agriculture, coastal protection, water management and infrastructure to address the growing effects of climate change.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, announced this at a press conference in Accra last Friday to outline Ghana's preparations for COP31, scheduled for November 9 to 20, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye.

She said Ghana's participation must go beyond attending the conference to ensuring that the country's interests were reflected in decisions on the global climate agenda.

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Prof. Klutse noted that climate change was no longer merely an environmental concern but a development challenge affecting agriculture, food security, infrastructure, natural resources and livelihoods.

She said Ghana had made significant progress in preparing its negotiating teams and developing key documents, including the Black Star Agenda and the Ghana Climate Negotiation Position Document, to guide its engagement at the conference.

Prof. Klutse added that the country had established a national roster of climate negotiation experts to strengthen technical capacity and ensure continuity in climate diplomacy.

The Coordinator of the Ghana National Roster of Experts on Climate Negotiations, Mr Kassim Hussein, said the roster, launched in October 2025, had strengthened the country's institutional and technical capacity.

He announced that the EPA would introduce a National COP Negotiation Programme next year to train climate negotiators and national delegates under the three Rio Conventions.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Huseyin Gungor, said Türkiye was committed to making COP31 a significant milestone in global climate action.

He said Türkiye would host the conference, while Australia would serve as President of Negotiations.

COP31 is expected to bring together world leaders, climate negotiators and other stakeholders to advance global efforts to address climate change.