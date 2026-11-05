Rwanda: Climate Promises Must Become Money Delivered

editorial

As COP31 approaches, developing countries should not have to negotiate repeatedly for commitments already made. Developed nations must arrive with credible delivery plans, clear timelines and funding that reaches the communities confronting climate change.

For Rwanda, these negotiations concern the ability to protect lives, safeguard livelihoods and build an economy resilient to floods, droughts and other climate shocks. Promises cannot finance drainage systems, strengthen agriculture or help families recover from disaster. Accessible funding can.

At COP29, countries agreed on a target of at least $300 billion annually by 2035 for developing countries, with developed nations taking the lead. The commitment to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 adds another obligation requiring a transparent implementation plan. Neither pledge should become a distant deadline behind which governments postpone action.

Developed countries must explain how contributions will increase, who will provide them and how progress will be independently assessed. Accounting must distinguish between money pledged, approved and actually disbursed. Announcing the same funding repeatedly does not constitute delivery.

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The terms matter equally. Countries that contributed relatively little to historical emissions should not be driven deeper into debt to protect themselves from their consequences. Grants must play a much larger role, particularly in adaptation and responses to loss and damage, where investments protect communities but may generate little commercial revenue.

Access must also improve. A funding mechanism achieves little if vulnerable countries cannot navigate its procedures or wait years for decisions. Rwanda's efforts to secure support illustrate why functioning institutions, technical assistance and timely decisions matter as much as headline commitments.

Developing countries, in turn, must demonstrate transparent spending, sound project preparation and measurable results. Accountability strengthens the case for finance and ensures that resources serve those most exposed to climate risks.

Carbon markets and private investment can support climate action, but they cannot substitute for developed countries' public finance commitments. Nor can finance substitute for reducing emissions at home.

The credibility of climate diplomacy depends on implementation. Each unmet promise weakens trust and leaves vulnerable countries carrying costs they did little to create.

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COP31 should deliver evidence that commitments are being honoured. Developed countries have made their promises. They must now provide the resources to fulfil them.