Tanzania: TRA Expands Tax Education, Tin Services to Colleges

Tabora — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Tabora Region has embarked on a campaign to provide tax education and register students for Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN) at various higher learning institutions.

The exercise is being conducted through TRA's Business Facilitation Desk, which aims to bring tax-related services closer to students and improve their understanding of tax matters.

Speaking during a visit to Archbishop Mihayo University College of Tabora (AMUCTA), TRA Tabora Regional Tax Officer, Ms Donata Deogratias said the exercise would be extended to other colleges across the region.

She urged students to recognise the importance of having National Identification Cards issued by the National Identification Authority (NIDA) and cooperate with TRA officials to facilitate the registration process.

"Obtaining a TIN will enable students to undertake various economic and development activities," Ms Deogratias said.

AMUCTA Students' Government President, Mr Paul Sananga, thanked TRA for bringing the services to the institution, saying the initiative was important given the large number of students who needed TIN registration.

Some students said having TIN numbers would help them gain recognition as taxpayers, establish and register businesses, and meet some of the requirements when applying for employment in various institutions.