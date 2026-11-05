Tanzania/Uganda: Billions Pour Into Stadia - How EAC Nations are Investing for AFCON

DAR ES SALAAM — TANZANIA, Kenya and Uganda are investing heavily in modern sports infrastructure ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), combining new stadium construction with the modernisation of existing facilities to meet international football standards.

The investments, which involve hundreds of millions of dollars, are expected to strengthen East Africa's capacity to host major sporting events while creating lasting infrastructure for football development, sports tourism and commercial activities.

The projects include new stadiums in Arusha, Zanzibar, Nairobi, Hoima and Lira, alongside major upgrades to established national facilities in Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Kampala.

Beyond providing venues for the continental tournament, the investments reflect the three East African region's ambition to develop modern, multifunctional sports facilities capable of hosting international competitions, entertainment events and other major gatherings.

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Tanzania's AFCON 2027 infrastructure programme is anchored by three principal match venues: Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha, Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and Fumba Stadium in Zanzibar.

The projects combine the construction of new stadiums with the modernisation of existing facilities, expanding the country's capacity to host international football competitions.

The new Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Olmoti, Arusha, represents one of the country's largest investments in sports infrastructure, with a cost of 338.54bn/, equivalent to approximately 128.2 million US dollars.

The project includes a planned seating capacity of approximately 32,500 spectators and is being developed as a modern sports complex with facilities designed to meet international competition requirements.

According to the Tanzanian government, the contract value increased from an original estimate of 187bn/- to 338.54bn, representing an 81 per cent increase.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, and Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa, attributed the increase in the construction cost of the stadium to changes in the project's scope and technical requirements following Tanzania's selection to co-host AFCON 2027.

Msigwa explained that the initial budget was prepared in 2021, before Tanzania secured the rights to co-host the continental tournament alongside Kenya and Uganda.

He said the original design was based on general stadium requirements, but the country's selection as an AFCON host necessitated substantial improvements to meet CAF Category Four standards, which are required for hosting toplevel international matches.

The stadium's engineering design incorporates a reinforced-concrete structural frame, complemented by a sophisticated steel roof and facade system featuring trusses and a singlelayer spatial grid.

The roof structure uses approximately 7,762 tonnes of steel to provide extensive coverage over spectator areas.

The facility also incorporates modern spectator seating, VIP and hospitality facilities, players' and officials' facilities and technical installations.

Its development is intended to meet the enhanced requirements for CAF Category Four stadiums, including improved playing surfaces, floodlighting, safety systems, media facilities and emergency power.

In Dar es Salaam, the 60,000-capacity Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium is undergoing extensive rehabilitation to meet the technical and operational requirements of AFCON 2027.

The government initially disclosed a rehabilitation programme valued at approximately 39bn/-, equivalent to US$14.7 million. A major component involved replacing all 60,000 spectator seats, which is estimated at 39bn/-.

Other improvements have covered the playing surface, drainage, floodlighting, VVIP facilities, players' dressing rooms, media areas, sound systems and supporting technical infrastructure.

The latest rehabilitation phase has placed particular emphasis on reconstructing the playing surface to improve drainage and meet international football standards, alongside improvements to hospitality, spectator movement, security and backup power.

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In Zanzibar, Fumba Stadium is emerging as another major addition to Tanzania's sporting infrastructure.

The new facility, being constructed by Turkish contractor Orkun Group, is designed to accommodate approximately 36,500 spectators, at a cost of about 400bn/-. The stadium is part of the wider Zanzibar AFCON Sports Complex.

The development includes modern spectator facilities, covered seating areas and supporting infrastructure.

It also incorporates two additional outdoor football grounds, each with a seating capacity of 5,000 spectators, to support training and other sporting activities.

The wider project includes improvements to access roads and other infrastructure intended to facilitate the movement of teams, spectators and visitors while supporting Zanzibar's