Malawi: Chilima Inquiry or Cash Cow? Hospitals Run Dry As Probe Costs Mount

The investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Vice-President Saulos Chilima risks becoming a costly exercise that is swallowing public funds while ordinary Malawians struggle with far more pressing needs.

For decades, Malawi has been haunted by unanswered questions surrounding some of its most controversial tragedies. From the Kamuzu Banda era to subsequent administrations, many believe key truths were never fully uncovered.

Critics now fear history is repeating itself.

With the Chilima inquiry continuing day after day, concerns are mounting over how much taxpayers' money is being spent on allowances, logistics and operational costs, with no clear end in sight.

Some fear the process could drag on well into next year.

At a time when hospitals face medicine shortages and motorists endure fuel queues, questions are being asked about whether national resources are being directed where they are needed most.

The argument from critics is simple: the families of those who lost their loved ones deserve support and closure, while scarce public funds should prioritise helping the living and addressing the country's urgent challenges.

For many frustrated Malawians, patience is running out.

Enough is enough, they say. Malawi must wake up.