Malawi: Airtel Hands Out K20m in Atsogo 09 Awards for Top Staff

Airtel Malawi has given its best-performing employees more than K20 million in cash prizes for their contribution to the company's performance in the third quarter of 2026.

The prizes were presented at the seventh edition of the Airtel Atsogo 09 Awards, a quarterly programme that recognises excellence and motivates staff. The ceremony was held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Managing Director Aashish Dutt said the scheme was designed to build a performance-driven culture, make Airtel Malawi a rewarding place to work and strengthen its position as an employer of choice. "Atsogo reflects our commitment to building a strong performance-driven culture where dedication, innovation and excellence are recognised and rewarded," he said.

Winners were drawn from Home Broadband, Sales and Distribution, and Customer Experience. Individual prizes ranged from K100,000 to K1 million.

Airtel also rewarded three top-performing shops and high-performing back-end functions, including the Marketing Department.

Dutt said recognising staff drives business growth, strengthens teamwork and supports better customer service.