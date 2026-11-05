Mozambique/Senegal: Cosafa Trio Handed Tough Beach Soccer Afcon Draw

Mozambique face a daunting meeting with hosts and defending champions Senegal, while Malawi and Angola have been drawn together in the group stage of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations following Wednesday's draw in Cairo.

The three COSAFA representatives will compete at the eight-team continental finals in Senegal from November 28 to December 6, with the two finalists also booking their places at the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Mozambique have been placed in Group A alongside Senegal, Ghana and Uganda, while Malawi and tournament debutants Angola will face 2024 runners-up Mauritania and Morocco in Group B.

Senegal will be favourites to retain their crown after winning the last five editions of the competition, including the 2021 final against Mozambique, when they claimed a 4-1 victory.

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Mozambique remain the only COSAFA nation to have reached the continental final, having also qualified for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in 2021.

They followed that achievement with fourth place on home sand in 2022, although they failed to advance from their group at the 2024 finals in Egypt.

Malawi will be making their third successive appearance at the continental championship, having debuted in Mozambique in 2022 before returning to the competition two years later.

They qualified in emphatic fashion with a 16-3 aggregate victory over fellow COSAFA side Seychelles, including a 10-1 home success in the second leg.

Malawi coach Willy Kumilambe described Wednesday's draw as fair, although he acknowledged the strength of the opposition.

"It's a good draw. We are talking about the best eight teams in Africa, so each group is comprised of very good teams. I'm comfortable with the group we are in, and I believe it's a fair draw," Kumilambe said.

Angola will be making their first appearance at the finals after causing one of the major upsets in qualifying by eliminating former hosts Egypt.

The three COSAFA teams will be hoping to continue the region's growing presence at the continental championship, with Mozambique having established themselves among Africa's leading beach soccer nations in recent years.

The top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final and securing World Cup qualification.

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CAF BEACH SOCCER AFCON SENEGAL 2026 DRAW

Group A: Senegal, Mozambique, Uganda, Ghana

Group B: Mauritania, Morocco, Malawi, Angola