Mozambique: Anamola Admitted to Liberal International

Maputo — The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), the political party led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, was admitted to the Liberal International (LI), which is a global federation of liberal democratic political parties and civil society organizations dedicated to promoting and safeguarding liberal values and defending democracy worldwide.

In a statement, the party announced that it was admitted unanimously by delegates attending the organization's 65th Congress, which is currently taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. The meeting, which is scheduled to run until Friday, has been running since Monday.

Anamola points out that this achievement opens "a new chapter in our party's international relations and reinforces our responsibility to defend freedom, democracy, human rights, and the dignity of every Mozambican."

"Anamola expresses its gratitude to the liberal parties for the confidence shown in this unanimous vote and commits to participating actively in the organization, bringing the voice of Mozambique and contributing to the defense of democratic values", reads the note.

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"We must transform this connection into an opportunity for training, the exchange of experiences, and cooperation, thereby strengthening the party's capacity to serve the Mozambican people", adds the document.

Liberal International, which is now chaired by German politician Karl-Heinz Paque, leader of the Free Democratic Party in the parliament of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, brings together liberal political parties with the aim of strengthening liberalism and democratic values across the globe.

The organization's full members include parties such as the Democratic Alliance (South Africa) and the Liberal Initiative (Portugal).

Among the initiatives carried out by the organization is the training of leaders, member parties, and civil society groups to defend and promote human rights, democracy, the rule of law, free markets, peace and security, climate justice, and individual freedom.