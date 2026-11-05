Mozambique: Frelimo Extraordinary Session to Take Place On November 27-28

Maputo — Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party has announced that the 5th Extraordinary Session of its Central Committee will take place on November 27-28 at the party's Central School in Matola city, southern Maputo province.

According to the party's Central Committee spokesperson, Pedro Guiliche - speaking following an Ordinary Session of the Political Commission, which was chaired by the party's President Daniel Chapo - the party will focus on three main agenda items: the review and approval of the directive on internal elections for party bodies; the Code of Ethical Conduct and Party Discipline; and the theses for the 13th Congress.

The approval of these instruments is part of the preparations for the 13th Congress, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 25, 2027, in the northern city of Nampula.

The spokesperson explained that the directive on internal elections is intended to guide the selection processes for party leaders and bodies, while the Code of Ethical Conduct and Party Discipline aims to establish mechanisms for guiding members and ensuring their accountability.

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Guiliche noted that the party intends to address both long-standing and emerging challenges through instruments designed to strengthen transparency and democracy within its internal processes.

During the same session, the Political Commission also reviewed matters concerning government action, national and international political work, the performance of the Frelimo parliamentary group in the parliament and the operations of the Defense and Security Forces.

Regarding government action, the body highlighted the holding of the Transport and Logistics Investment Forum and the Conference on Population and Development in Maputo, noting the importance of discussions on demographic growth and its implications for the formulation of public policy.

On the subject of population dynamics, Guiliche stated that projections point to an increase in the Mozambican population, from the current figure of approximately 35 million to roughly 60 million over the next 25 years.

The spokesperson noted that this trend represents both an opportunity and a challenge, arguing that economic growth and development must take into account the needs arising from this population increase.

The Political Commission also commended the Council of Ministers' approval of a decree establishing the Moamba Special Economic Zone in Maputo Province, which is intended to boost productive and commercial capacity, promote employment, and attract investment.