Nigerian Law School Denies Barring Hijab-Wearing Candidates From Bar Exams

The law school gave reason for the apprehension of a hijab-wearing student.

The Nigerian Law School has denied allegations that female Muslim candidates wearing hijab were harassed or prevented from entering examination halls during the Bar Final Examinations held on 31 October.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho, the school described the allegations as false, insisting that it had no policy or institutional practice of religious discrimination.

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"The school categorically states that it has no policy or institutional practice of religious discrimination," the statement said.

The institution explained that its examination rules were designed to ensure proper identification, prevent malpractice, and protect the integrity of the examinations.

Why hijab-wearing student was apprehended

It disclosed that a female student wearing a hijab was apprehended during the Bar Part I examinations on 29 October after she was allegedly found with an earpiece hidden in her hijab and a mobile phone strapped to her thigh.

The school said it was still investigating the incident in line with its examination rules and relevant regulations.

It maintained that examination security measures were applied fairly, without discrimination, and cited Sections 38 and 42 of the Nigerian constitution, which guarantee freedom of religion and prohibit discrimination.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a 2022 Supreme Court judgement affirming the right of female Muslim students in Lagos State public schools to wear hijab over their school uniforms.

In the case involving the Lagos State Government and Asiyat AbdulKareem and others, the apex court upheld the students' right to manifest their religious beliefs.

Although the judgement concerned public schools rather than the Nigerian Law School, it remains relevant to discussions about religious freedom in educational institutions.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had also criticised an alleged restriction on hijab-wearing candidates during the recent Bar examinations.

The organisation argued that candidates should not be subjected to collective punishment over the alleged examination misconduct of an individual student.

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The law school urged the public to avoid premature conclusions and allow its investigation to establish the facts.

It is mandatory for law graudates to pass through a one-year education and pass Bar examinations organised by the Nigerian Law School to be called to the Nigerian Bar.

The school is governed and managed by the Council of Legal Education.

Successful candidates are called to the Bar by the Body of Benchers, which is the highest body of distinction in the Nigerian legal profession.