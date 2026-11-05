Nigeria: U17 Wwc - Busari Hails Flamingos' Bravery As Nigeria Eye Historic Title

For Busari, reaching the final represents a significant achievement not only for the players but also for Nigerian and African football

Nigeria's Flamingos delivered a statement performance against Brazil to book their place in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with head coach Akeem Busari praising his players for their courage, discipline and determination.

The Nigerian youngsters were comfortably the better side on Wednesday night, producing an impressive attacking display that left their South American opponents struggling to cope. The Flamingos registered 35 attempts on goal, compared to Brazil's seven, underlining their dominance throughout the contest.

Brazil managed just one shot on target, which came through Greise Kelly's 89th-minute consolation goal, as Nigeria secured a deserved 3-1 victory to move within one step of a historic title.

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For Busari, reaching the final represents a significant achievement not only for the players but also for Nigerian and African football.

Speaking after the encounter, the Nigerian coach expressed his delight at the result while acknowledging the technical quality of the Brazilian side.

"It's an awesome thing, it's a great achievement," Busari said. "Reaching the final is a plus for our country, it's a plus for our football. We are happy, the class are happy.

"It was a key contest and it wasn't an easy one. Brazil really showed the stuff they have technically, but we tried to really block the view of their passing line, so we had to show character. [We played] really, really bravely. We appreciate the class because they are young, we could only encourage them and tell them what they need to do to make the final."

The Flamingos' journey to the final has also carried a familiar World Cup storyline, with Nigeria drawing inspiration from Argentina's remarkable comeback at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina suffered defeat in their opening match against Saudi Arabia before recovering to lift the trophy, becoming only the second nation to achieve the feat after Spain in 2010. Four years later, Nigeria have followed a similar path at the U-17 Women's World Cup, responding to their opening-day loss to Poland with a remarkable run that has taken them to the final.

Queen Joseph, who opened the scoring against Brazil, revealed that Argentina's triumph had provided the team with the belief that an early setback did not have to define their campaign.

"We took the Argentina spirit from the [2022] World Cup after losing our first game," an overjoyed Joseph told FIFA. "They came back and won the trophy, so we are hoping to God Almighty that we are going to win the trophy.

"I feel very happy. Playing in the final is a big privilege, representing my country in the final is a big privilege for me. I'm super proud of myself and my team because we made history. We are not here just representing Nigeria; we are here representing Africa as a whole."

While the entire squad deserves credit for Nigeria's impressive campaign, Awawu Bashiru emerged as one of the biggest talking points against Brazil.

The forward had not started any of the Flamingos' previous six matches and had accumulated just 73 minutes of playing time before Wednesday's semi-final. However, handed her first start of the tournament, she repaid Busari's faith in spectacular fashion by scoring twice to help Nigeria secure their place in the final.

Her performance also earned her the Player of the Match award, with the youngster visibly delighted as she reflected on a memorable night.

"Today was my first start, so I'm so happy, I'm so excited," Bashiru said, clutching her award. "I'm so proud of myself, my team-mates, my coach and the teamwork. We did it, and it was not an easy task. I thank God. I'm grateful."

With Brazil now behind them, Nigeria will turn their attention to Japan as they prepare for the country's first-ever appearance in a FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final.

The challenge will be another demanding one, but the Flamingos can take confidence from their earlier victory over fellow Asian powerhouse DPR Korea, whom they defeated 3-1 during the group stage.

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Busari believes that encounter could provide a useful reference point as Nigeria prepare for the decisive showdown, particularly given the similarities in the footballing philosophies of Japan and DPR Korea.

The coach expects his players to reproduce the same discipline, bravery and tactical commitment that carried them past the North Koreans and Brazil.

"It's just about showing the same character and playing the same way we played with North Korea, because they play with the same philosophy," Busari stated. "They want to build the ball, they look at the high line of passes, they want their full-backs to support, so we really want to look at all that.

"I'm excited and I'm happy and the class were happy, but we just really want to pick up the trophy. That would be the icing on the cake."

Nigeria have already secured a place in history by reaching their first final at the competition. However, with Japan standing between them and the ultimate prize, Busari and his players now have an opportunity to turn a remarkable campaign into a golden chapter for Nigerian and African women's football.