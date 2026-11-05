Somalia and Indonesia Discuss Expanding Cooperation in Trade, Fisheries and Maritime Security

Jakarta — Somalia and Indonesia have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and maritime security during high-level diplomatic talks in Jakarta, Somalia's foreign ministry said.

Somalia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hassan Mohamed Ali, held a formal bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Anis Matta, at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Jakarta.

The discussions focused on strengthening longstanding diplomatic relations and identifying opportunities to deepen cooperation across several economic and development sectors, according to a statement from the Somali foreign ministry.

The two officials discussed potential partnerships in trade and investment, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and the blue economy, as well as education, healthcare, infrastructure, energy and maritime security.

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They also exchanged views on regional and international political and diplomatic developments, institutional capacity-building and cooperation within multilateral organisations.

Particular attention was given to coordinating the two countries' positions in international forums, especially the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening friendly relations and expanding practical cooperation based on mutual respect, shared interests and sustainable development.

The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to broaden its international partnerships and attract investment into key sectors of its economy, including agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure and energy.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, has significant experience in agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure development and maritime industries, areas that offer potential opportunities for cooperation with Somalia.

Somalia, which has one of Africa's longest coastlines and substantial livestock and marine resources, has been seeking greater international investment and technical partnerships to develop its productive sectors.

The two governments expressed their willingness to translate the discussions into meaningful cooperation, although the statement did not announce specific agreements, investment commitments or timelines for implementing the proposed initiatives.

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The meeting underscores efforts by Mogadishu and Jakarta to strengthen diplomatic engagement and explore new avenues for economic cooperation.