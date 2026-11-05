Somalia: Somali President Appoints New Supreme Court Chief, Dismisses Baashe Yusuf Ahmed

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has dismissed Supreme Court Chief Justice Dr. Baashe Yusuf Ahmed and appointed lawyer Ibrahim Idle Suleiman as his replacement, the presidency announced.

In a statement, the presidency said the decision followed complaints from judges, judicial staff and legal professionals calling for a more transparent and fair justice system.

Mohamud decided to undertake comprehensive reforms of the country's judicial institutions to ensure Somali citizens have access to a transparent, credible and reliable justice system, the statement said.

The president congratulated the newly appointed chief justice and wished him success in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding judicial independence, upholding the rule of law and ensuring equal justice for all citizens.

Suleiman previously served as chief justice of Somalia's Supreme Court before being replaced by Baashe Yusuf Ahmed. He first assumed the position in July 2011 and remained in office until May 2016.

The announcement did not provide further details about the specific complaints that prompted the leadership change.

The appointment comes amid heightened political tensions over constitutional amendments, with opposition figures challenging the changes and seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court.