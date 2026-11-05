Somalia: Somali Army Chief Urges Troops to Intensify Operations Against Al-Shabaab Near Barawe

Mogadishu — Somalia's army chief, Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, has urged government forces to intensify efforts to weaken Al-Shabaab militants and secure areas being recovered from the group.

Mahmoud addressed troops stationed on the outskirts of the coastal town of Barawe, including members of the 8th Battalion of the 60th Division and the 21st Battalion of the Gorgor Special Forces under the 1st Division, according to a statement.

During the visit, the army commander delivered a message of encouragement, urging soldiers to remain vigilant, courageous and united in carrying out their national duties.

He stressed the importance of maintaining readiness and protecting the country's security and civilian population as government forces continue military operations against the militant group.

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Mahmoud also called on the troops to remain fully prepared and make use of every opportunity to weaken Al-Shabaab's capabilities and improve security in areas being liberated from the militants.

He urged soldiers to demonstrate determination, resilience and patriotism, saying their efforts were essential to achieving the goal of a peaceful, secure and united Somalia free from Al-Shabaab.

The visit comes as Somali government forces continue operations against Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the federal government for more than 15 years.

The group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has carried out attacks against military positions, government institutions and civilian targets across Somalia.

Barawe, a coastal town in the Lower Shabelle region, is among the areas of strategic importance in southern Somalia, where government forces and allied troops have been engaged in efforts to contain the militant group's presence.

The army chief's visit highlights the military leadership's focus on troop readiness and operational coordination as Somalia continues its campaign against the insurgency.