Somalia's Prime Minister Dismisses Two Deputy Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has dismissed two members of his cabinet, including a state minister and a deputy minister, in a move the government said was aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and good governance.

The dismissals, announced on Wednesday, affect Said Mohamed Mahmoud, state minister at the Ministry of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing, and Fartun Abdulkadir Farah, deputy minister at the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, Barre approved the decision after reviewing provisions of Somalia's federal constitution, including Articles 117 and 120, as well as the rules governing the Council of Ministers and other relevant laws and regulations.

The statement said the decision was taken in consideration of the need to safeguard the smooth functioning of the two ministries and ensure effective delivery of their responsibilities.

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It added that the dismissals were guided by principles of transparency, accountability and good governance.

"The decision takes effect from November 4, 2026," the statement said, adding that it would become legally effective upon the prime minister's signature, which had been provided.

The announcement did not give specific reasons for the removal of the two officials or indicate whether replacements would be appointed immediately.

The move comes as Somalia's federal government continues efforts to strengthen the performance of public institutions and improve the administration of government ministries.

Barre, who has served as prime minister since June 2022, oversees a cabinet responsible for implementing the federal government's policies amid continuing security, economic and political challenges.

The latest dismissals represent a change in the leadership of two government ministries, although the government did not announce any broader cabinet restructuring.

The statement did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the removal of the two officials.