Ethiopia: Sudan Closes Ethiopian Consulate in Gedaref, Expels Diplomats in Retaliation for Assosa Closure

Addis Abeba — Sudan's government has closed Ethiopia's consulate in the eastern city of Gedaref and expelled the diplomats working there, in a reciprocal move following Ethiopia's closure of Sudan's consulate in Assosa and the expulsion of six Sudanese diplomatic staff, further escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries amid competing accusations of backing armed groups in each other's territories.

Two Sudanese officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that Khartoum had ordered the closure of the Ethiopian consulate and the departure of its diplomatic staff. The move followed Ethiopia's decision to close Sudan's consulate in Assosa, the administrative centre of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, and give six Sudanese diplomats 48 hours to leave the country. A senior Ethiopian official cited by Reuters confirmed the expulsion but did not provide a reason for the decision.

The reciprocal diplomatic measures come days after Sudan's army-aligned government announced that it had lodged formal complaints against Ethiopia with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), accusing Addis Abeba of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to use Ethiopian territory to launch drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in Sudan.

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Ethiopia has denied supporting the RSF. The accusations and counter-accusations have intensified concerns that Sudan's devastating civil war could increasingly intersect with Ethiopia's internal conflicts, potentially drawing the two countries into a broader regional confrontation.

Khartoum accuses Addis Abeba of facilitating RSF operations, while Ethiopia has accused Sudan, Egypt and Eritrea of supporting Tigrayan rebels who launched an offensive against government forces in September. All three countries have denied the allegations. The Ethiopian prime minister's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the latest diplomatic developments.

Amjad Farid, political and foreign affairs adviser to Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, told Reuters that the Sudanese government remained committed to defending its territory but was making every possible effort to avoid an open war with Ethiopia.

The latest escalation also unfolds against the backdrop of Ethiopia's deteriorating relations with Eritrea. On 1 October, Addis Standard reported that Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the closure of its embassy in Asmara and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Abeba persona non grata, ordering them to leave within 48 hours. The ministry cited what it described as Eritrea's "direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia," alleging that the diplomats had engaged in activities threatening national security.

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The diplomatic confrontation with Sudan also comes amid growing international calls for restraint. On 3 November, the European Peace Foundation urged Ethiopia and Sudan to resolve their differences through dialogue, halt support for armed groups operating against each other and protect civilians affected by the conflicts in both countries. The foundation also offered to facilitate mediation between the two governments and support peace negotiations within both countries.

Sudan's conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, has displaced more than 14 million people, according to United Nations figures, creating one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises.

The reciprocal consulate closures mark a further deterioration in diplomatic relations at a time when both governments are facing security challenges that increasingly overlap across their shared border. With Sudan's allegations now formally before the UNSC and AUPSC, and Ethiopia maintaining its own accusations against neighboring states over support for armed groups, the breakdown of diplomatic engagement risks further narrowing opportunities to contain the tensions before they spill into a wider regional confrontation.