Kenya: School Heads to Receive Digital Learning and Assessment Training

Nairobi — School heads, teachers and education managers will receive training in digital learning tools and learner assessment under a three-year partnership between the Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI) and education technology organisation EIDU.

The agreement, which took effect on November 2, 2026, will run until November 2029 and seeks to strengthen school leadership and improve literacy and numeracy outcomes.

Under the partnership, EIDU's digital learning content, assessment tools and data systems will be incorporated into KEMI's national training programmes for school heads, deputy heads, education managers and Boards of Management.

KEMI will provide trainers and training facilities, while working with EIDU to develop and deliver the programmes. The institute will also endorse or accredit the courses developed under the partnership.

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EIDU will provide digital learning content aligned with the curriculum, access to its learning platforms and data systems, technical support and training for KEMI facilitators.

KEMI Chief Executive Officer Maurice Odondo said the partnership would help teachers and school leaders adapt to the Competency-Based Education system, which requires continuous assessment of learners.

Odondo said more attention needed to be given to foundational education to ensure learners acquire basic skills before progressing to upper primary and senior school.

EIDU Managing Director Fredrick Seda said the partnership would extend digital learning practices from classrooms to school leadership training across the country.

EIDU's programme currently reaches about 790,000 learners in 12,700 public schools across 32 counties, working with county governments and the Ministry of Education.

A 2026 study published in the journal Research Papers in Education found that learners using EIDU's programme in Kenyan pre-primary classrooms recorded learning gains equivalent to about six additional months within one school year.

A joint steering committee chaired by the KEMI chief executive and EIDU managing director will oversee the partnership, prepare annual work plans and monitor its implementation.