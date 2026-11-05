Africa: Battle Lines Drawn in the Sand for CAF Beach Soccer Afcon Senegal 2026

Enticing match-ups in both first round groups at Senegal 2026

Tournament to serve as a qualifier to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Finals competition to be held between 28 November - 06 December

The groups for the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026 have been confirmed following the Final Draw conducted in Cairo on Wednesday, with eight nations set to battle for continental honours later this month.

The tournament will take place in Senegal from 28 November to 06 December 2026, with the participating teams divided into two groups of four.

The Senegal 2026 finals also serve as a qualifying competition for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, adding further significance to the race for the continental title.

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Hosts and defending champions Senegal headline Group A, where they will come up against Mozambique, Uganda and Ghana.

Group B features 2024 runners-up Mauritania, alongside Morocco, Malawi and tournament debutants Angola.

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026 Draw:

Group A: Senegal, Mozambique, Uganda, Ghana

Group B: Mauritania, Morocco, Malawi, Angola

Senegal will be aiming to maintain their dominance of the competition, having lifted the trophy in each of the last five editions in 2016, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Mauritania meanwhile, will be looking to build on an impressive campaign in Egypt in 2024, when they reached the final before finishing as runners-up to Senegal.

Morocco, Malawi, Mozambique and Ghana hope to make their mark, while Angola prepare for their first appearance at the continental finals.

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON previous winners:

YEAR HOSTS WINNER 2015 Seychelles Madagascar 2016 Nigeria Senegal 2018 Egypt Senegal 2021 Senegal Senegal 2022 Mozambique Senegal 2024 Egypt Senegal

Details on fixtures and kick-off times will be announced in due course.

For more information on the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026, please visit www.cafonline.com