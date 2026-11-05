Zimbabwe: ZHRC Urges Humane Approach As Demolitions Leave Families Facing Displacement

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has called on Government and local authorities to adopt a humane approach to demolitions of illegal structures warning that the destruction of homes can leave families facing severe financial hardship, emotional distress and displacement.

In a statement, the Commission acknowledged the need for orderly urban development and enforcement of planning laws but said such measures must be implemented with due regard to human rights and the dignity of affected households.

The statement comes amid ongoing demolitions of housing structures in Harare and other urban centres across the country.

The Commission said while authorities had a responsibility to protect public spaces, wetlands and other environmentally sensitive areas from illegal occupation, enforcement measures should follow the law and minimise suffering among affected communities.

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"Where enforcement action becomes necessary, the Commission encourages that all applicable legal and administrative processes be observed and that every reasonable effort be made to mitigate the hardship occasioned by displacement," the ZHRC said.

It warned that the consequences of demolitions extended beyond the physical destruction of buildings, particularly for children, older persons and other vulnerable members of society.

The Commission also blamed Zimbabwe's growing housing pressures for contributing to the emergence of illegal settlements, saying the shortage of affordable and lawfully allocated residential stands had left many home seekers vulnerable to exploitation by land barons.

It said some families had invested their life savings in residential stands sold through informal arrangements, only to face the prospect of losing their homes and money when authorities moved in to demolish the structures.

"The growing demand for housing in Zimbabwe's urban centres, driven in part by population growth and increasing urbanisation, places considerable pressure on existing housing delivery systems," the Commission said.

It urged Government and local authorities to address the underlying causes of illegal settlements rather than relying mainly on demolitions.

The ZHRC called for stronger housing delivery programmes, increased availability of properly designated residential land and transparent systems for allocating stands.

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It also urged local authorities to reduce housing waiting lists, improve development monitoring and provide reliable information to prospective homeowners about approved housing schemes.

The Commission further called for investigations into fraudulent land transactions and unlawful land allocations, saying individuals and syndicates who exploited desperate home seekers should be held accountable.

" The law must be enforced against those who profit from the desperation and legitimate aspirations of home seekers," the Commission said.

Prospective homeowners were also urged to exercise caution before purchasing residential stands by verifying land ownership, planning approval and the legitimacy of housing schemes with relevant local authorities.

The human rights body stressed that the protection of the environment and the enforcement of urban planning regulations should not come at the expense of citizens' fundamental rights.

It said Zimbabwe needed a coordinated response that balanced lawful urban development with accessible housing opportunities, particularly for low-income households.

"The pursuit of orderly human settlements, environmental sustainability and the protection of human rights are not mutually exclusive objectives," the Commission said.

The ZHRC said it remained committed to engaging Government, local authorities and other stakeholders to promote lawful urban development, administrative justice and the protection of human rights.