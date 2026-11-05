Africa: Ethiopia Says Women's Leadership Indispensable to Africa's Economic Transformation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Shawit Shanka, called on African countries to ensure women's equal participation in political leadership and economic decision-making, saying the continent cannot realize its full development potential while marginalizing half of its population.

The Minister made the remarks while addressing the joint opening session of the 2nd African Political Parties Summit 2026, which opened alongside the Africa Women Political Leadership Forum 2026 and the African Youth in Politics Forum 2026 in Addis Ababa.

"No continent can realize its potential when marginalizing half of its population," she said.

Shawit emphasized that women should be recognized not merely as beneficiaries of assistance but as producers, innovators, leaders and agents of peace and development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She noted that investing in women contributes to economic transformation, democratic governance, social cohesion and sustainable development.

The Minister said Africa was undergoing major changes driven by geopolitical shifts, technological advancements, demographic trends, climate pressures and evolving economic relationships.

She called on African countries to proactively shape these changes through visionary leadership, resilient institutions and collective action.

She explained that Ethiopia's development approach is guided by the principle of Medemer, which emphasizes synergy, togetherness and collective contribution. The minister added that women are equal stakeholders, productive agents and co-architects of the country's transformation.

"Women are producers, innovators, leaders and agents of peace and development, not merely beneficiaries of assistance," she emphasized.

Shawit said advancing women's leadership requires visionary leadership, sustained political commitment and strong institutional action, particularly within political parties.

Political parties, she added, should strengthen women's participation in their structures, leadership positions and candidate selection processes to ensure their meaningful representation in decision-making.

She also highlighted the commitment of Ethiopia's Prosperity Party-led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, to women's empowerment, saying the Medemer philosophy demonstrates that women can lead at every level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia, she noted, is sharing its experience not as a claim of perfection, but as evidence of what can be achieved through political will, an inclusive development philosophy and sustained action.

The Minister stressed that decisions made today would shape the future of generations, urging African countries to build a continent where women are equally represented in political leadership, economically empowered and protected by strong institutions.

She further called for an Africa where every girl can aspire to become a leader, entrepreneur, scientist or policymaker without barriers imposed by gender or circumstances.

Shawit officially opened the joint forum, calling for stronger collective efforts to advance women's political leadership across the continent.