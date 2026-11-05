Ethiopia Puts Youth At Center of Governance, Leadership - Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has placed youth empowerment and participation at the center of its governance and development agenda, with young people holding more than 50 percent of leadership positions at the federal level, Minister of Youth and Sports Aklilu Tadesse said.

Ethiopia has placed youth empowerment and participation at the center of its governance and development agenda, with young people holding more than 50 percent of leadership positions at the federal level, Minister of Youth and Sports Aklilu Tadesse said.

The minister made the remark while addressing the African Youth in Politics Forum (AYPF) and the Africa Women Political Leadership Summit (AWPLS), flagship platforms of the Second African Political Parties Summit (APPS 2026) currently being held in Addis Ababa from November 5-7.

He said Ethiopia recognizes young people as its most valuable national asset and has prioritized their empowerment through investments in employment, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minister further elaborated that youth participation in Ethiopia has expanded beyond conventional development initiatives, with young people increasingly assuming leadership responsibilities across government institutions.

He noted that more than half of leadership positions at the federal level are occupied by young people, citing the country's experience as an indication of the importance of entrusting youth with decision-making responsibilities.

'...youth are not waiting to lead tomorrow. They are leading today, from local administration to the highest office of government in the federal level, including more than 50 percent of the leadership positions are held by the young people, including our prime minister, who was only in the early of 40's when, while he took the office.." he said.

Aklilu emphasized that youth empowerment requires more than policies and development programs.

He also stressed the need for building trust and ensuring meaningful participation in governance and policy-making.

"As a first-hand witness to this transformation, I can confidently say that Ethiopia's message is clear. When young people are given a seat at the table, they become architects of progress, not merely beneficiary of it," he added.

He called on African political parties to move beyond considering young people merely as voters, supporters and campaign participants, urging them to recognize youth as partners in democratic leadership and governance.

The minister further highlighted that Africa's demographic structure makes youth participation indispensable to the continent's development, noting that more than 60 percent of its population is under the age of 25.

He said the continent's prosperity, stability and democratic progress would largely depend on how effectively governments and political institutions engage and empower this growing population.

Describing young people as innovators, entrepreneurs, peacebuilders and agents of transformation, Aklilu said their creativity, energy and resilience constitute significant resources for addressing Africa's development challenges.

He also highlighted the philosophy of Medemer, which emphasizes unity, collective purpose and the mobilization of shared strengths, as an important principle for strengthening inclusive governance and youth participation.

The minister called on African political leaders to establish political systems that listen to young people's voices, create opportunities for emerging talent and entrust young leaders with meaningful responsibilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that challenges facing the continent, including unemployment, conflict, climate change and technological transformation, cannot be effectively addressed without the active engagement of young people.

"The future does not belong to youth alone; it is being built by youth today," he said, calling for greater trust, empowerment and collaboration with the younger generation.

The African Youth in Politics Forum and the Africa Women Political Leadership Summit are being held as flagship platforms within the Second African Political Parties Summit (APPS 2026), under the broader theme, "Governing for Growth: Political Parties as Architects of African Economic Future."

The summit serves as a vital platform for inter-party dialogue, aiming to shift the focus of African political parties from mere electoral mobilization to becoming robust engines of national transformation.