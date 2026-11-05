Ethiopia: Diplomats, Representatives of Int'l Organizations Visit Rehabilitation Center for Former Combatants in Tigray

5 November 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Representatives of the United Nations and ambassadors from various countries based in Ethiopia have visited a rehabilitation and reintegration center for former combatants in Tigray region.

Located in Mekelle, the center previously served as a rehabilitation training facility in the region and is currently providing accommodation and training for former combatants.

Currently, some 5,500 former combatants are receiving training at the center as part of efforts to facilitate their successful reintegration into society and transition to civilian life.

The rehabilitation program aims to contribute to sustainable national peace while equipping former combatants with the skills and support needed to rebuild their lives and resume productive roles in their communities.

Officials of the National Rehabilitation Commission, including Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun, briefed the diplomats and representatives of international organizations during the visit.

Read the original article on ENA.

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