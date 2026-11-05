Uganda: UDB Commits Shs200m to Uganda Pavilion Ahead of COP31 Climate Summit

Uganda Development Bank (UDB), the country's national Development Finance Institution (DFI), has committed Shs200 million towards supporting the Uganda Pavilion at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), as it steps up efforts to mobilise climate finance and promote sustainable investments.

The bank's support is aimed at strengthening Uganda's participation in global climate discussions, building strategic partnerships and unlocking investment opportunities for commercially viable, climate-resilient projects across key sectors of the economy.

The announcement was made during the Pre-COP31 National Forum held at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala, which brought together government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and private sector players to discuss Uganda's climate priorities and preparations for the global summit.

COP31 will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026, bringing together world leaders, climate experts and civil society representatives to deliberate on collective solutions to climate change and sustainable development.

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Speaking at the forum, the Minister of State for Environment, Beatrice Anywar, said the meeting provided an opportunity to consolidate Uganda's priorities across seven key climate negotiation areas: adaptation, including loss and damage; mitigation; climate finance; technology; capacity building; gender; and compliance.

"Our goal is to agree on a common position and approach that reflects the priorities and aspirations of our people as we respond to the existing threats of climate change. Uganda is an agricultural country, and our farmers need reliable water sources in the face of perennial drought. They also need predictable and reliable weather forecasts," Anywar said.

The minister, who is leading Uganda's delegation to COP31, said the country would continue advocating for adequate, predictable and accessible climate financing, particularly grant-based support for adaptation and the needs of least developed countries.

She called on ministries, government agencies, local governments and development partners to work together in developing credible proposals, identifying financing opportunities and ensuring accountability for results.

Anywar also announced that Uganda's engagements at COP31 would be coordinated through the Uganda Pavilion, which will serve as a platform for building partnerships, networking and promoting collaborative climate action.

UDB is supporting the pavilion as its lead sponsor, committing Shs200 million towards its activities.

Dr Francis Mwesigye, UDB's Director of Economic Research and Knowledge Management, who represented Managing Director Dr Patricia Ojangole at the forum, said the sponsorship was a strategic investment in amplifying Uganda's voice in global climate discussions.

He said the initiative would also showcase Uganda's climate investment potential and strengthen partnerships capable of translating climate commitments into tangible development outcomes.

"UDB has taken deliberate institutional steps to position climate finance as a central pillar of its development financing mandate. A key milestone in this journey has been the establishment of a dedicated Climate Finance Facility (CFF) and Climate Finance Unit, providing the institutional architecture necessary to coordinate, structure and scale the Bank's green financing interventions," Mwesigye said.

He added that COP engagements had become an important platform through which the bank mobilises resources to support its climate financing activities.

"Since we started attending COPs, the Bank has mobilised not less than USD200 million to capitalise this Climate Finance Facility," he said.

Through the Climate Finance Facility, UDB seeks to identify and develop bankable climate investments, provide technical guidance on appropriate financing structures, assess climate-related risks and opportunities, and support projects that contribute to emissions reduction, climate adaptation and economic resilience.

At COP31, the bank plans to host three strategic side events aimed at stimulating high-level discussions, showcasing investment opportunities and attracting partnerships to finance Uganda's climate transition.

The first event, themed From Climate Commitments to Financing Bankable Projects: Mobilising Green Finance Using Market-Based Instruments, will explore how development finance institutions can translate national climate ambitions into commercially viable and investment-ready projects.

The second, Financing Decarbonisation of the Transport Sector: The Case of E-Buses, E-Bikes and Charging Infrastructure, will examine opportunities in sustainable transport, positioning the sector as both a climate mitigation priority and a driver of industrial development, enterprise growth and economic competitiveness.

The third event, Blended Finance for Climate Adaptation: From Large-Scale Irrigation Infrastructure to Last-Mile Connection, will focus on financing solutions to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food security, enhance climate resilience and promote inclusive economic transformation.

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During the Pre-COP31 National Forum, UDB also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise a partnership aimed at promoting Uganda's investment opportunities. The collaboration will highlight bankable, climate-aligned projects in renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable infrastructure and green manufacturing.

COP31 will mark the fourth consecutive year of UDB's participation in the annual United Nations climate conference and the second year the bank has served as lead sponsor of the Uganda Pavilion.

Uganda continues to face environmental challenges, including declining forest and wetland coverage. Forest cover, which stood at 24 per cent in 1990, declined to nine per cent in 2015 before recovering to 12.4 per cent, according to the figures provided. Wetland coverage has also fallen to 8.9 per cent from 13 per cent.

These trends underscore the need for increased investment in climate adaptation, environmental conservation and sustainable economic activities. The World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Risks Report identified biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse among the major risks facing the global economy.