Uganda Vaccinated About 8.3 Million Children Against Measles - How Will We Know If It Worked?

opinion

Brian Wanzama — Between 1 and 5 October 2026, Uganda ran a nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign for children aged 9 to 59 months. Ministry of Health figures show that about 8.3 million children were vaccinated, well above the target of 7.6 million.

That is a real achievement. But the key question is whether it will mean fewer children falling sick, being admitted to hospital or dying from measles.

Why Uganda needed this campaign

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Measles spreads more easily than almost any other disease. It can cause pneumonia, severe diarrhoea and death, especially in young children who are not protected. The same vaccine also prevents rubella, which can cause miscarriage and birth defects if caught during pregnancy.

In 2025, Uganda reported 66 measles outbreaks. WHO found that 64% of confirmed cases were in children who had never received a measles vaccine. In Karamoja, 92% of the children who died of measles in Moroto and Napak had never been vaccinated.

Routine immunisation has improved, but gaps remain. According to the Ministry of Health, 92% of children received the first measles dose in 2025, but only 64% received the second. This means many children get the first dose but miss the second dose, leaving them at risk of measles. They are often found in the same communities, where measles spreads quickly.

What the campaign can and cannot achieve

A mass campaign reaches children that routine services have missed. The fewer unprotected children there are, the harder it is for measles to spread. If enough children are protected, future outbreaks should be smaller, shorter and less frequent, with fewer deaths.

However, a dose given is not the same as a child newly protected. Some children were already protected, and a few will not respond fully to the vaccine. Beating the target also does not mean every child was reached. The target population may have been underestimated. Areas and age groups where children were missed will need follow-up.

And even a successful campaign is only part of the solution. Every year, new babies are born without protection, and children who miss routine vaccinations add to the number at risk. Older children who were never vaccinated can also keep the virus circulating.

Communities where most children receive both routine doses will stay protected longer. However, areas where many children miss their vaccinations may continue to experience outbreaks, even after a successful campaign.

Uganda ran a nationwide measles-rubella campaign in 2019, yet outbreaks have continued. The lesson is clear: campaigns can quickly protect children who were missed, but lasting protection depends on strong routine immunisation and extra effort where coverage remains low.

Measuring the real impact

Measles cases naturally rise and fall from year to year. If cases drop in 2027, that alone will not prove the campaign worked. It could also reflect changes in how many cases are tested and reported.

To measure the campaign's real impact, researchers need to compare the cases that occur with what would have happened without it. For this, they need reliable information from every district on measles cases, vaccination and births.

Much like a weather forecast, computer models can estimate what would have happened without the campaign, and therefore how many infections it prevented. They can also show where extra vaccination would do the best.

What needs to happen next

The Ministry of Health and district health teams should make sure more children receive both routine doses.

Health workers and partners should reach communities where children remain unvaccinated, including older children outside the campaign's age group.

Health facilities should test and report suspected measles cases more reliably, so that changes in case numbers can be trusted.

The Ministry should publish campaign results and measles cases for each district, so the public can see where it made the greatest difference.

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Parents have a role too. A campaign dose does not replace routine vaccination, so children should still receive both routine doses, which WHO recommends at nine and 18 months, or catch up at a health centre if they missed them.

The measure of success is not the number of doses delivered. It is fewer children with measles, fewer communities facing outbreaks and fewer families losing a child to a preventable disease.

Brian Wanzama is a Data Scientist at Blueprint Consortium Africa.