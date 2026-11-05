Nigeria: Court Nullifies Atiku's Candidacy, Sacks All ADC Candidates, Party Leadership

Premium Times
Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (file photo).
5 November 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Falmata Daniel

The judgement, if upheld by the higher courts, means the ADC, a major challenger to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is barred from fielding candidates in the upcoming general elections.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday sacked the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under former Senate President David Mark and voided the party's presidential ticket held by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Judge Peter Lifu said the "Mark-led Caretaker Committee, which conducted the party's presidential primary that produced Atiku Abubakar as its flag bearer," is illegal.

The judge sacked the entire national officers of the party, including Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary, alongside all the candidates the party presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 elections.

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The judgement, if upheld by the higher courts, means the ADC, a major challenger to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is barred from fielding candidates in the upcoming general elections.

The former ADC Deputy National Chairman, North-East, Nafiu Bala Gombe instituted the suit challenging the process through which Mr Mark and other members assumed the party's leadership.

Mr Gombe sued the ADC, INEC, Messrs Mark, Aregbesola and Ralph Nwosu.

On Thursday, the judge directed INEC not to recognise the decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting of 27 July 2025.

The decision will be most likely challenged up to the level of the Supreme Court, which will give its final verdict before the general elections start in January.

An appeal against the verdict will set off a return journey to the appellate courts, which initiallly gave an interim resolution with the Supreme Court restoring the Mr Mark leadership of the party in April.

The Supreme Court's decision at the time was not the final one on the matter a five-member panel of the court ordered that the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the suit originated, should see the stalled proceedings to the end.

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