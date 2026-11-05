Kenya: CA Calls for Stronger African Cooperation to Tackle Cyber Threats

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has called on African governments, regulators and industry players to strengthen cooperation in tackling cyber threats as the continent's digital systems face growing security risks.

CA Director General David Mugonyi said countries need to invest in cybersecurity skills, share threat intelligence and improve coordination in responding to cyber incidents.

Speaking at the 7th Africa Cyber Defence Forum 2026 in Nairobi, Mugonyi said the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (KE-CIRT/CC) detected approximately 2.6 billion cyber threat events between July and September 2026, a 14.45 percent increase from the previous quarter.

During the same period, the Authority issued more than 20 million cybersecurity advisories to raise awareness and strengthen preparedness.

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Mugonyi said governments, regulators, academic institutions and businesses should build practical partnerships and strengthen technical expertise to improve Africa's ability to anticipate and respond to cyber threats.

The forum, hosted by CA in partnership with the Africa Cyber Defence Forum (ACDF), brings together cybersecurity experts, policymakers, regulators, industry players and researchers to share knowledge and build technical capacity.

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said cyber sovereignty should not mean isolating African countries but enabling them to protect critical systems, safeguard data, develop local expertise and build strategic partnerships.

Kabogo called for sustained investment in cybersecurity skills, resilient infrastructure and institutional capacity, alongside stronger regional cooperation.