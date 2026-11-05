South Africa: Parties Keep Close Watch As Election Results Trickle in

Election Commission of South Africa
The 2026 Local Government Elections results process continues to advance, with 24% of votes counted nationally. These are the results at 10am SAST on November 5, 2026.
5 November 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) national Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand is abuzz with activity, as political parties closely monitor the first results from the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Party representatives have gathered at the centre as preliminary results started trickling in this morning, following Wednesday's voting, with parties hoping for a strong showing in the contest for control of municipalities across the country.

The IEC registered approximately 29.2 million voters for the elections, with voting taking place at 23,696 voting stations. Special voting was conducted on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Election Day.

The Commission will be briefing the media at 10am.

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