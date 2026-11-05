South Africa: Ignore AI-Generated Image of ANC Leader Ramaphosa 'Buying Votes' Ahead of South African Polls

Ignore AI-generated image of ANC leader Ramaphosa 'buying votes' ahead of South African polls

IN SHORT: An image circulating online in South Africa shows Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, leaning out of a car window and throwing money to people ahead of the local government elections. But an AI-image detector found a high chance that the image was AI-generated.

An image circulating on social media ahead of South Africa's local government election appears to show Cyril Ramaphosa, the country's president and leader of the African National Congress (ANC), throwing money to people.

The image shows Ramaphosa in ANC clothes, leaning out of a car window, throwing cash to several people on the side of the road in an informal settlement-like area.

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It was first posted by Renaldo Gouws on 26 October 2026, captioned: "Has the ANC become so desperate that they are having Cyril Ramaphosa go from home to home, handing out money? The video evidence is so blatant, but the ANC will deny it!"

Gouws's posts included a link to a video posted by a YouTube account also in his name. Gouws was briefly a member of parliament and the Democratic Alliance before being removed from both after videos of him making a series of racist remarks surfaced.

He then joined the Freedom Front Plus, a small, primarily Afrikaner-interest political party.

The image has since circulated beyond Gouws' posts, without any disclaimer that the image is not real.

What the YouTube video shows

In the YouTube video, Gouws speaks over a clip showing a convoy of cars driving on a gravel road through what appears to be a rural area.

The convoy looks to be a "Blue Light Brigade", used in South Africa to transport high-ranking government officials and law enforcement personnel. The clip shows high-end black cars fitted with flashing blue lights, led by a South African police car. Ramaphosa does not appear, and neither does any other politician.

Gouws commented in the video on what he saw as a contrast between the expensive cars in the motorcade and signs of underdevelopment in the area, such as the lack of tarred roads.

The clip does not include the circulating image of Ramaphosa leaning out of a car window and throwing cash to people on the side of the road, but it uses that image as the video's YouTube thumbnail.

The video then shows a clip from news outlet Newsroom Afrika in which Ramaphosa, wearing an ANC shirt and surrounded by a team in ANC-branded clothing, appears to buy knitted jerseys from an elderly woman. He is seen handing her what he says is R2,000 (about US$120) in cash as payment.

The clip appears to be from one of Ramaphosa's door-to-door campaign visits in the Eastern Cape province's Ku Gompo City, historically an ANC stronghold.

The clip gained popularity on social media, with some users accusing Ramaphosa of "buying votes" for his party before the 4 November elections. But the image in question does not appear in the Newsroom Afrika clip either.

Ramaphosa has faced vote-buying allegations before, most recently in September, when accusations of internal vote-buying at ANC conferences surfaced.

But is the image of him throwing money to people genuine?

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Fabricated image

The image of Ramaphosa leaning out of the car window in a motorcade and throwing cash at people on the side of the road appears to be fabricated.

It does not appear in Gouws's video, except as a thumbnail. There are some visual clues that indicate AI use. First, the banknotes have unrealistic shapes and sizes, and the lighting is not consistent with the rest of the photo.

The hands of some people in the crowd are oddly shaped, characteristic of AI-generated images. The lighting and lack of shadows in many parts of the image are also inconsistent with a real photo.

We uploaded the image to SynthID, a platform that detects whether artificial intelligence (AI) tools were used to make or edit content, and found a high chance that the image was made or edited with AI tools.

The circulating image is fabricated.