Botswana: State of the Nation Address Monday

Kasane — Batswana have been urged to follow Monday's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to gain a better understanding of government's inclusive governance and economic transformation strategies.

In an interview, Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse, said the address served as a critical national roadmap, providing citizens with an overview of Botswana's economic status, healthcare system, social development and foreign policy objectives.

"This is an opportune moment for an ordinary Motswana to hear first-hand updates on key government decisions that they might have otherwise missed, and understand how these decisions affect their lives," he said.

He underscored that SONA played an integral role in a democratic society as an important instrument for promoting transparency and accountability.

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He noted that the annual address provided citizens with an insight into government's achievements and outlined its priorities for the year ahead.

On the legal framework governing SONA, Mr Keorapetse said the Head of State was empowered by Section 90 of the Constitution to convene Parliament.

He expressed confidence that lessons from the Executive Leadership Programme held in Kasane this week would be cascaded down to the upcoming parliamentary session to improve the operational effectiveness of Parliament.

He described the programme, which was fully funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as valuable, saying it promoted research and enhanced the credibility of Members of Parliament in the execution of their duties.

Mr Keorapetse emphasised that the responsibilities of the 13th Parliament extended beyond reviewing the SONA.

He said the upcoming parliamentary sitting would also feature the tabling of critical national frameworks and policy blueprints considered vital to the country's development.

He said Monday's address was expected to assess the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme and the 12th National Development Plan, providing an account of the new administration's economic delivery.

He added that the two frameworks were expected to set the tone for President Advocate Duma Boko's address and give the public a deeper understanding of the tangible and measurable progress the administration intended to achieve.

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The Speaker said tents would be erected at the Parliament grounds to allow Batswana to follow the live broadcast of the SONA proceedings on Monday. Citizens would also be able to watch the address through government's online platforms.

BOPA