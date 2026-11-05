South Africa: Meeks, Shaheen Issue Statement on Trump Admin's Decision to Remove South Africa from AGOA

Washington, DC — Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on the Trump administration’s intent to terminate South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program:

“The Trump administration’s policy toward South Africa has prioritized political spectacle and disputed narratives over substantive diplomatic engagement and longstanding U.S. strategic interests. The U.S. Trade Representative’s announcement that South Africa will soon lose its benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) risks further undermining American economic interests while handing China a strategic advantage. At a time when the United States should be encouraging manufacturers to diversify their supply chains away from China, trade preference programs like AGOA are critical tools for strengthening commercial ties with alternative markets. Rather than advancing this objective, the administration’s decision threatens to disrupt established supply chains, weaken opportunities for American manufacturers, and cede economic influence to China.



“AGOA has long been a valuable tool for U.S. economic relationships across Africa that both promote African prosperity and create opportunities for American businesses. Walking away from that partnership is shortsighted and ultimately undermines our own interests. We call on USTR and the White House to engage with the South African government in good faith during the 60-day notification period to explore remediation efforts that could address any eligibility concerns and protect this important relationship.”